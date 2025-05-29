Florence Pugh, Yungblud thrill fans with surprising announcement

Florence Pugh, Yungblud excites fans with surprise announcement

Florence Pugh fans were in frenzy after Yungblud, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, shared an exciting news.

The actress and the singer are set to star in a music video.

The Abyss crooner uploaded a post on his Instagram account featuring an image of a clapperboard with Thunderbolts* star’s name on it.

The post was captioned, "Friday. [eyes emoji] @florencepugh."

Pugh commented on the post, writing, "I’m so proud of you and what we made. Well done babe. [fire emoji]."

The Little Women star also re-shared the post on her own account with a caption, "Very cool things to come."

His new song Zombie will see Pugh play a nurse in the music video.

Soon after the announcement on the collaboration, fans rushed to the comment section to share their excitement.

"@florencepugh love it can't wait," one wrote.

"Can’t wait to see this! I just know it will be epic!!!!," added another one.

One more fan echoed the emotion, "@florencepugh OMGGGG FLORENCE WHAT IS THIS IM SO EXCITED."

The release date of Zombie music video with Florence Pugh is yet to be announced.