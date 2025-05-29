 
Thursday May 29, 2025
Ana de Armas to appear in 'John Wick 5' after 'Ballerina'?

By TN Web Desk
May 29, 2025
Ana de Armas will be marking a strong presence in a spin-off film of John Wick.

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina is going to depict the story set between the events of Chad Stahelski’s John Wick 3 and 4.

The franchise originally starred Keanu Reeves in the lead role, who will also be marking his appearance in the spin-off project.

Meanwhile, the fifth installment has already been confirmed by the makers.

With Ana starring in a film belonging to the same world, it raises questions whether she will be featuring in the upcoming sequel or not.

The 37-year-old has officially addressed her potential appearance in the fifth part. She showed her enthusiasm and confessed that she would love to be a part of the movie.

In conversation with The Direct, the Knives Out actress stated, “That would be really cool. I would love that. Why not? I mean, they already know each other, right? Like, why wouldn’t it? I would love that. That would be amazing.”

Directed by Len Wiseman, Ballerina is slated to hit theatres on June 6. 