Ana de Armas to appear in 'John Wick 5' after 'Ballerina'?

Ana de Armas will be marking a strong presence in a spin-off film of John Wick.
From the World of John Wick: Ballerina is going to depict the story set between the events of Chad Stahelski’s John Wick 3 and 4.
The franchise originally starred Keanu Reeves in the lead role, who will also be marking his appearance in the spin-off project.
Meanwhile, the fifth installment has already been confirmed by the makers.
With Ana starring in a film belonging to the same world, it raises questions whether she will be featuring in the upcoming sequel or not.
The 37-year-old has officially addressed her potential appearance in the fifth part. She showed her enthusiasm and confessed that she would love to be a part of the movie.
In conversation with The Direct, the Knives Out actress stated, “That would be really cool. I would love that. Why not? I mean, they already know each other, right? Like, why wouldn’t it? I would love that. That would be amazing.”
Directed by Len Wiseman, Ballerina is slated to hit theatres on June 6.
