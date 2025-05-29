Jackie Chan makes shocking revelation

'Karate Kid: Legends' features Jackie Chan as 'My. Han'

Hong Kong based star Jackie Chan unveiled a rare insight about his long-standing career.

The 71-year-old stunts expert is currently busy promoting his new film, Karate Kid: Legends.

In a recent interview, Chan unveiled that he almost gave up his acting dream in the initial days of his career.

In conversation with Extra, the Rush Hour actor stated that it is going to be 64 years of him being in the film industry.

He recalled, “I remember when I was a stunt guy, at that time, action movie not popular anymore. We don't know what to do. I try to give up.”

Jackie revealed that after watching the original Karate Kid of the 1984, he felt inspired and reversed his decision.

“When the ‘Karate Kid’ coming, I went with some friends, we buy the ticket, we go see it. And when I see it, I see the energy, I see the positive message, then I think, 'I should not give up. Life knock me down; I get back up.”

"Then I go back to training… another movie coming up called Rocky. Then I see Rocky, Eye of the Tiger,’ wow! And suddenly full of energy”, said the actor and filmmaker.

Backed by Sony Pictures, Chan’s new film is slate to release globally on May 30.