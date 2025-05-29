Miley Cyrus drops major hint for next project after upcoming album

Miley Cyrus teases huge project she’s working on next after ‘Something Beautiful’

Miley Cyrus fans are in for a big treat after the release of her upcoming album, Something Beautiful, later this week.

The 32-year-old singer and actress hosted a private event with TikTok at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles on Tuesday, May 27, for some of her fans where she performed for them and gave a hint for her next project.

The Flowers hitmaker entertained fans, including Tish Cyrus, Brandi Cyrus, and Anya Taylor-Joy, with a listening party of her upcoming album.

The surprise however, didn’t end with the album but the Grammy winner also played her fan-favourite tracks like End of the World, More to Lose, Easy Lover, Flowers, and The Climb.

The Disney alum then told fans that her latest album is "just the appetizer" for her "next album," which will be "extremely experimental, so have fun with that," as reported by Billboard.

After she gave the special performance with her band, including drummer boyfriend Maxx Morando, guitarist Jonathan Rado and pianist Michael Pollack, Cyrus shared that this album is "so reflective of my life and everything I’m experiencing."

Following the intimate event, the Wrecking Ball songstress took to Instagram and penned, “Last night at the Chateau Marmont was so special. Every Smiler in the room was handpicked, and it meant the world to hear you all singing along to new and unreleased music. Thank you for being there, last night really was Something Beautiful."