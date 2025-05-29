Ed Gale, stuntman who played Chucky in ‘Child’s Play’ dies 61

Ed Gale, actor and stunt performer, dies at 61

Ed Gale, the beloved actor and stunt performer known for his standout roles in Child’s Play as Chucky, and Howard the Duck, has died at the age of 61.

Gale passed away on Tuesday while in hospice care in Los Angeles, as first reported by TMZ. His niece, Kayse Gale, confirmed the news in a heartfelt Facebook tribute.

A cause of death has not yet been shared.

“It is with a heavy heart and a surprisingly light coffin (see what I did there?) that we announce the sudden passing of our uncle Ed Gale has taken his final bow and is now headlining in the afterlife,” Kayse wrote in her post.

Reflecting on his life, she added, “Ed hitched a ride to California when he was twenty years old, with $41 and a dream, and he never looked back,” noting that of his more than 130 film and TV credits, “his favorite role was that of the ‘fun uncle.’ His love language was sharing his love of the entertainment industry and the magic of Hollywood with his nieces.”

She shared lighthearted and touching memories, saying, “Ed loved 7 eleven hotdogs with disgusting amounts of ketchup. He enjoyed reminiscing about his glory days DJing at the Plainwell roller rink. He hated Bill Maher for no good reason. He delighted in the slow build up of telling a good story, and cheating at cribbage. He had one hell of a laugh, and he will be missed. Rest in love you cranky bastard. Final arrangements are pending.”

Born on August 23, 1963, in Plainwell, Michigan, Gale was born with dwarfism but never let that stop him from chasing big Hollywood dreams.

He made his on-screen debut as the title character in Howard the Duck (1986), wearing the suit while the voice was provided by Chip Zien. He gained further recognition for portraying the killer doll Chucky in Child’s Play (1988), Child’s Play 2 (1990), and Bride of Chucky (1998), with Brad Dourif providing Chucky’s voice.

Gale’s diverse career included roles in Spaceballs (1987), Phantasm II (1988), Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991), Mom and Dad Save the World (1992), The Jungle Book (1994), O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000), The Adventures of Rocky & Bullwinkle (2000), and The Polar Express (2004).

On television, he appeared in a wide range of shows including Friday the 13th: The Series, Land of the Lost, Baywatch, Family Matters, 3rd Rock from the Sun, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Just Shoot Me!, My Name Is Earl, and Bones.

Gale left behind a legacy of laughter, heart, and unforgettable performances that continue to bring joy to fans across generations.