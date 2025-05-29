Hailey Bieber appears distant amid 'Vogue' moment drama

Hailey appeared to be alone during the outing, with no sign of her 31-year-old husband

Hailey Bieber did not appear to be in a pleasant mood when she wa spotted out in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.

Her noticeably stony-faced expression comes after her husband, Justin Bieber faced backlash over a recent social media revelation that upset many of her fans.

Despite her seemingly miserable demeanour, Hailey looked effortlessly stylish in a cool ensemble featuring an oversize black leather biker jacket and black leather loafers.

She appeared to be alone during the outing, with no sign of her 31-year-old husband.

The model was reportedly taking care of business, maintaining her professional front amid ongoing speculation about tension in her marriage.

The couple made headlines recently after Justin admitted during an argument that he once told Hailey she never be on the cover of Vogue-a comment he admitted was intentionally hurtful.

The revelation sparked criticism online, with many fans rushing to support Hailey.