Hugh Jackman breaks silence with cryptic post amid divorce rumours

Hugh Jackman wows fans with recent update

Hugh Jackman has broken his silence following his ex-wife Deborra-Lee-Furness formally filing for divorce after 27-year of marriage.

The Deadpool & Wolverine star, who shares two children – Oscar Maximilian Jackman and Ava Eliot Jackman – with Deborra, 69, raised eyebrows with a cryptic new post.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday May 28, the 56-year-old actor shared a video of himself skipping during his show Hugh Jackman Live From New York with Love at Radio City Music Hall.

He captioned the post, “FINALLY. #1OF1 @bethlewisfit @ralphlauren #fromnewyorkwithlove #deadpoolandwolverine #byebyebye @deadpoolmovie @vancityreynolds #lfg #deadpoolandwolverine @disney *VIDEO credit @a_llxbl.”

The clip was set to NSYNC’s Bye Bye Bye, which Jackman filmed alongside his Deadpool co-star Ryan Reynolds for the third installment of the franchise.

This comes on the heels of the Shame actress publicly addressing their split for the first time, amid ongoing rumours that Hugh cheated on her with his current girlfriend, Sutton Foster.

In an exclusive conversation with Dailymail, the Australian star said, “My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal. It’s a profound wound that cuts deep, however I believe in a higher power and that God/the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working FOR us. We are all on our individual journeys and I believe that the relationships in our lives are not random.”

The former couple tied the knot in Australia in April 1996 and separated in 2023.

For the unversed, the divorce filing comes nearly two years after they publicly announced their split.