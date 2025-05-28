Why Taylor Swift skipped AMAs 2025?

With Taylor Swift noticeably absent from the American Music Awards, fans were left wondering why the global pop icon skipped one of the biggest nights in music.

In the days leading up to the awards show on Monday, May 26, Swifties were convinced that the Enchanted singer had been dropping easter eggs about a major announcement she might make at the ceremony. The much-anticipated night arrived, but Taylor didn’t.

Why wasn’t Taylor Swift at the AMAs?

Seemingly, the Cruel Summer hitmaker chose to stay close to her boyfriend, Travis Kelc,e to "support and spend time" with him during his training for the upcoming NFL season.

The couple was last spotted together just three days before the star-studded event, enjoying a cosy date night at Harry’s Bar & Restaurant in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Friday, May 23, as reported by People.

While Taylor, 35, could have easily made the cross-country trip—West Palm Beach to Los Angeles is about 2,324 miles, with a flight time of roughly 6 hours—she apparently chose to spend quality time with her partner instead.

In April, an insider shared that the You Belong With Me songstress and Travis, 35, "are making the most of their time off together. They’re hanging out with friends, too. It’s a special time for them."

Though no official statement has been released about her AMA absence, it appears that the 14-time Grammy winner is prioritising her personal life, especially after wrapping the latest leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour.

Additionally, some fan theories suggest that the Reputation singer has kept her public appearances limited due to her rumoured engagement to Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

Others speculate her absence may be linked to the alleged legal drama involving her former friend Blake Lively and actor Justin Baldoni.

Meanhwile, many fans believe Taylor is simply enjoying some well-deserved downtime with the man she loves away from the spotlight.