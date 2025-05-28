Elisabeth Moss wraps up 'Handmaid’s Tale' with emotional goodbye

Elisabeth Moss recently finished filming final scene of The Handmaid’s Tale and it was a moment filled with emotion.

The American actress asked for the set to be closed so she could focus fully without distractions.

Elisabeth shared how tough it was to film the last scenes of The Handmaid’s Tale. Going back to the Waterford house hit her emotionally, and she said she had to take care of herself while stepping into June’s shoes one last time.

She shared with The Hollywood Reporter: "I did close the set. Not to keep it secret, but mostly because I needed the set to be a very quiet space that day."

"When you’re shooting the final scene of a show, it tends to attract some attention. So it was actually me as a director protecting my actor, who is me," the actress added.

Elisabeth went on adding, "I needed to be able to do my job that day, which was a very difficult job of ending a series as an actor and pulling off that final moment. So I closed the set for that reason."

Even though it was the show’s final scene, it wasn’t the last one they filmed.

However, Elisabeth might be one of the few directors to act in the last scene of a big show, but she said she couldn’t have done it without the help of her amazing cast and crew.