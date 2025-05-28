New testimony in Sean Diddy trial 'reveals' disturbing abuse claims

Sean Diddy Combs' trial takes dramatic turn after former assistant makes shocking claims

Sean Diddy Combs’ trial takes another shocking turn as former assistant Capricorn Clark takes the stand.

Clark, who was presented in court on Tuesday, May 27, opened up about the notorious rapper’s atrocities towards women after he accused her of stealing jewellery.

According to NBC News, she alleged that Combs forced her to take a polygraph test, explaining that if she failed to follow his guidelines, he would throw her in New York's East River.

In addition, the victim said that she was also asked to take lie detector tests ahead of leaving.

Speaking of the rapper’s former girlfriend Casandra ‘Cassie’ Ventura, Clark said that she witnessed physical abuse throughout their relationship.

She told the court, "He kept kicking her. He never used his hands."

This comes hot on the heels of the music mogul’s ongoing legal trial after Combs was arrested on the charges of sex trafficking and racketeering back in September 2024.

The trial, which began in May 2025, is expected to stretch into July since Sean Diddy hasn’t pleaded guilty to his heinous crimes despite several accusations.