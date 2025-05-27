Janet Jackson makes honest confession during acceptance speech at AMAs 2025

American Music Awards 2025 is made memorable for the music legend, Janet Jackson.

The 59-year-old not only performed on TV after a long 7-year hiatus but also received Icon Award which has previously been given to only two people before Janet since its introduction in 2013: Rihanna (2013) and Lionel Richie (2022).

The purpose of this accolade is to honor artists 'whose body of work has made a profound influence over pop music on a global level'.

Michael Jackson's sister revealed as she accepted the award during the ceremony that she is 'honored' and 'grateful'.

Surprisingly the Rhythm Nation singer confessed, "I mean no disrespect in any way but I don't consider myself an icon. My family, myself, our dream was to, it wasn't ever to be famous."

"We always had a special love for music, dancing and singing. Fame came as a result of hard work and dedication," Five-time Grammy winner continued.

"My story, my family story, is truly an American story. This would have only happened in America. The only thing that I hope for is that I've been an inspiration to other and artists to follow their dreams and succeed."

For the unversed, till now the only album to generate seven Top Five-charting songs on the Billboard Hot 100 is Janet Jackson's Rhythm Nation 1814.