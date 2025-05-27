Benson Boone dishes on playing at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Benson Boone reveals how opening Eras Tour affected his career

Benson Boone earned a major career breakthrough last year after he opened for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

The 22-year-old reflected on his career at the red carpet of the American Music Awards on Monday, May 26, where he was nominated as the Best New Artist of the Year.

The Beautiful Things hitmaker said that “things are picking up in speed” since he performed at Swift’s London stop for the tour.

“It just never stops coming in. There’s always shows to play, there’s always songs to write, there’s always things to release, there’s always videos to post,” Boone told Variety.

Speaking about the overwhelming nature of fame, he said, “Sometimes it can be exhausting, but at the same time — I love doing this. I love putting myself out there.”

Boone’s debut album, Fireworks and Rollerblades, earned great success last year, including being scored for Warner Records with hit track Beautiful Things.

The Be Someone singer is finalising his second studio album, American Heart, which is set to be released in June.

When asked for his dream collaborator, Boone named Bruno Mars, saying, “It’s nostalgic for me. I think a lot of people my age grew up listening to Bruno in middle school and in high school. He’s huge. He’s the best, he’s insane. He’s the greatest — such a spectacular talent. And I would obviously love to work with him.”