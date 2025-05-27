Chris Hughes' ex Olivia Attwood weighs in on JoJo Siwa romance rumours

Chris Hughes' former partner Olivia Attwood shares unfiltered thoughts on rumoured romance

Chris Hughes’ former partner Olivia Attwood is finally opening up about his rumoured romance with Celebrity Big Brother co-star JoJo Siwa.

The 34-year-old, who announced her split from Chris in 2018 after filming their reality show, responded to a TikTok user named Cimallow, who demanded that Attwood share her response to their ongoing relationship.

The user penned, “I’m sorry, I need to know what’s Olivia Attwood’s reaction to this Chris, and JoJo thing.

“What in the Big Brother, Love Island, ITV, Dance Moms is going on, like. This is giving that Suite Life On Deck, like with Hannah Montana.

“I can’t stop thinking about it. I feel like going from Olivia Attwood to JoJo Siwa is actually crazy to me.”

Despite her history with Hughes, the TV personality didn't hold back from sharing her candid thoughts on the subject.

She replied, “She’s really famous.”

For the unversed, the 32-year-old contestant initially met the Dance Moms icon during the latest season of Celebrity Big Brother, and they quickly bonded.

Romance rumours swirled after they shared photos from their romantic Mexican getaway, fuelling further speculation about their relationship.