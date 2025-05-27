Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce headed for split? Insider reveals details

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship gets ‘shaken’ after recent events

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship has come face to face with a real danger.

The 35-year-old pop superstar and Kelce are seemingly headed towards different directions professionally and the relationship is not working out in either of their individual brands’ favour.

“It’s been a blow to them both, and it’s put pressure on them to split things up, work-wise. Travis has been criticised for not giving the team his full attention amid his high-publicity romance with Taylor. It suddenly feels like the tide is turning, and both will be advised to protect their own individual brands – at whatever cost,” a source told Heat World.

The NFL star was criticised for his performance at the last NFL season, with people pointing out his lack of training because he was busy travelling around with Swift.

The current dilemma seems to weigh heavily on the couple as they must choose between career and love at this crucial point in their relationship.

This is not the first blow the 14-time-Grammy winner has received this year. She was recently dragged into former friend Blake Lively’s legal battle and is reportedly trying to avoid any public scandals after that.

“Taylor’s been advised to lay low for a bit,” the source added. “It feels as if she’s done something wrong, which is painful. It’s created a strange atmosphere for her and Travis, as this is their first major bump in the road.”

“Up until this point, it’s all been raucous fun. This has triggered some awkward conversations between their teams about when they should appear in public and how they should act, which doesn’t feel romantic to either of them.”

However, they said, “Taylor isn’t a quitter, but experiencing so much vitriol from the American public has left her feeling really shaken. Friends and family are worried, and they’re hoping the couple can manage this darker period of their love story.”