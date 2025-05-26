Prince William has no plans to remove Sussex titles amid ongoing rift

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not served as working royals since stepping down in 2020, but they continue to use their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles.

While critics of the couple have long called for their titles to be revoked, it is believed that King Charles has no intention of doing so.

However, some speculate that Prince William, 42, who is next in line to the throne, might take a different approach-especially since the brothers are reportedly no longer on speaking terms.

Royal expert Jennie Bond told The Mirror: 'Granted, there seems to be a public appetite for stripping them of their titles, but I think it's unlikely that William would choose to do this. It would seem, and in fact would be, quite vindictive. There is also the question of whether a monarch can indeed do this.

'Some titles could be removed on the will of the Sovereign through an act of Parliament.

'She added: 'William may remain estranged from his brother forever, even though this would be a very sad state of affairs. But, if he does, I think he will continue to regard Harry simply as irrelevant to his life and to this country. And I do not think he would trouble himself with taking away either of their titles.'

For now, the Sussexes hold on their titles, while personal reconciliation between the princess remains distant hope.