Hayley Atwell lauds Tom Cruise's devotion to his work

'Mission: Impossible 8' actress praises Tom Cruise's work ethics

Hayley Atwell opened about actor star Tom Cruise’s work ethics, which according to her, are commendable.

The eighth sequel of the popular Mission: Impossible franchise has officially been released worldwide starring Tom, Hayley, Simon Pegg, and Ving Rhames.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning has taken over the box office by a storm on opening weekend.

While talking about the 62-year-old actor’s devotion towards his work and project, Atwell recalled the one statement Cruise made on set about himself. Hayley claims that she has witnessed it for five years.

The 43-year-old actress told Collider, "We filmed Grace's first-ever introduction in the second film, so her first appearance in the movie is the last thing that I shot.

She continued, "I remember that day, Tom had said, 'Movies are not something I do, it's who I am.' And I could see that. I saw that every day for five years. He lives it and breathes it and has devoted his life to it.”

"So, to work with someone with that kind of work ethic is remarkable”, added the Captain America star.

Mission: Impossible 8 earned around $190 million on its opening weekend.