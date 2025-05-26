Beckham brothers lock horns amid ongoing rift between Brooklyn and parents

Brooklyn and parents Brooklyn, Cruz Beckham engage in verbal spat as Victoria, David hope for son return

Brooklyn Beckham has quashed all hopes of his return to the Beckhams family, and it seems like another Harry-Meghan couple is in the making.

The famed family started making rounds in the news after the eldest son along with his wife Nicola Peltz missed their father's 50th birthday celebration.

Sources revealed the cause of the intra-family conflict to be the tension between mother-in-law and daughter-in-law, Victoria and Peltz that is rooted in the time even before Brooklyn's marriage with the Transformers actress.

While the speculations about the family resolve were swirling, the 26-year-old made his stance crystal clear: Anybody who messes with his partner will have to deal with him.

The photographer-turned-chef took to Instagram, Saturday to share a video of himself and the American model riding a bike.

Making it very clear that he will 'always choose' his love over everyone, he captioned the post as, “My whole world x I will love you forever x I always choose you baby x you’re the most amazing person i know xx me and you forever baby [two heart emojis].”

On top of it, only a few hours after his Insta post, Cruz, put up an image of himself, Brooklyn and the rest of the family members: David (50), Victoria (51), Romeo (22) and Harper (13).

The caption of the younger brother's post evidently seems to be a response to his elder brother's claim, "I love my family, I love you guys more than anything, mum & dad, you gave us life and cared for us no matter what. I cannot tell you how blessed we all are to have you in our lives.”