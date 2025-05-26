Disney pounces as MCU's delay shakes up 'Avengers' fate

Disney pounces as MCU delays shake up 'Avengers' fate

The Marvel Cinematic Universe blinked, and Disney made sure not to miss the opportunity to nab the most coveted summer slots.

As the MCU pushed back its most anticipated movies, Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, from their prime May release dates to December 2026 and 2027, respectively, Disney saw its moment and seized it.

With Earth’s mightiest heroes needing more time to suit up, Avengers: Doomsday has been delayed from May 1, 2026, to December 18, 2026, while Avengers: Secret Wars followed, shifting from May 7, 2027, to December 17, 2027.

Notably, while the capes fall back, the mouse moves forward.

Wasting no time, Disney swooped in to claim the now-vacant early summer slot, traditionally reserved for box office dominance.

In a bold move, the studio has set the Devil Wears Prada 2 to release on May 1, 2026, the exact date originally held by Doomsday, starring Robert Downey Jr. not as Iron Man but as Doctor Doom.

It seems a strategic play by the mouse house, which not only filled the gap opened up when Marvel moved their release schedule but also signals that Disney isn’t waiting on superheroes to stay on top.