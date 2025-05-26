Demi Lovato and boyfriend Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes marry in California

Demi Lovato marries boyfriend Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes

Demi Lovato is officially married. The 32-year-old singer tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Jordan "Jutes" Lutes, 34, in a romantic ceremony in California on Sunday, May 25.

For her walk down the aisle, Lovato wore a stunning custom “pearl white” gown by Vivienne Westwood, complete with a corset bodice and a cathedral-style tulle veil, as confirmed by Vogue.

“I have been a fan of Vivienne Westwood’s designs for a long time,” she told the outlet.

“When I was thinking about [what dress style I wanted], I often found myself coming back to Vivienne’s designs — specifically how the silhouettes really complement the curves in your body, and her use of corsets.”

She added, “I love everything about the dress.”

Later, Lovato changed into a second Westwood look for the reception — a sleek ivory silk satin column dress, featuring a draped corset top and broken pearls trailing from the neckline.

“It’s a one-of-a-kind piece that makes me feel so special,” she said.

Leading up to the wedding, Lovato celebrated her relationship with a heartfelt Valentine’s Day post on Instagram.

“Jordan, I cannot WAIT to marry you!! The past 3 years have been the best 3 years of my life and I have you to thank for that,” she wrote, sharing sweet photos of the couple posing beside a vintage Porsche.

“I’m obsessed with your heart, your love and your light. I can’t wait to grow old with you and start a family together. Happy Valentine’s Day to the love of my life. I love you honey!!!”

Lovato and Jutes went public with their relationship in August 2022.

At the time, a source told PEOPLE, “It’s a really happy and healthy relationship. He’s a super great guy.” He proposed in December 2023 during what was described as a “personal and intimate proposal” in Los Angeles.

The couple originally met during a writing session for Lovato’s album Holy Fvck. Though their bond was instant, they didn’t rush into wedding planning.

In October 2024, Jutes told PEOPLE, “We’re not trying to stress ourselves out. I feel like a lot of weddings can be stressful and very quick, and so we're on it, but we're also taking our time, and we're also just enjoying being engaged.”

He added, “We're not trying to skip engagement to get right to wedding. We're just basking in it and soaking it up. We'll be married forever. We just want to enjoy every step.”

In a previous interview, Lovato expressed how deeply she values their connection.

“You know, I’ve waited my whole life for him,” she told PEOPLE in September 2024. “It’s very grounding to have a partner that is so supportive, so loving, so caring. It’s very easy to stay centered with him because I love him so much and he treats me so amazing.”