Justin Timberlake pays heartfelt tribute to wife Jessica Biel at Napa Valley Festival

Justin Timberlake serves up major husband goals at Napa Valley Festival

Justin Timberlake is serving up major husband goals at Napa Valley Festival, slaying the stage with his captivating performance.

The singer, who sported his custom Biel T-shirt throughout the BottleRock performance on Saturday, May 24, surprised fans with a white shirt featuring his wife’s face printed.

Sharing an image on the social media giant, Timberlake wrote in the caption, "We out here fan girling.”

He later posted another carousel with a video of the couple praising their outfits.

Timberlake curiously asked the love of his life, “Let me see your T-shirt, babe.”

To which, she responded, "That's what I'm doing.”

Meanwhile, his darling wife didn’t hesitate to share her unfiltered thoughts on the subject as she said at the time, “He really outdid the doer.” The pop star clarified that he and his team wore the shirts solely for the show.

During an exclusive interview with InStyle for her cover story in May 2025, Biel offered an insight into their T-shirt obsession.

She explained, "I would always want to have something of his to travel with. You know, something that just makes you feel like home, makes you feel connected to that person. It smelled like him, now it smells like me, which is a bummer.”

For the unversed, the couple tied the knot back in 2012, and share two kids together.