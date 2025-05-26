Demi Lovato shares 'I do' with fiancé before starting everly after

Demi Lovato, chart-topping singer who is known for her powerful voice and bold aura, has given fans a glimpse into an intimate moment with her fiancé, Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes.

In a heartwarming clip, Demi can be seen practicing her “I do” vows with Jutes, sharing quiet laughs and soft smiles in what feels like a scene straight out of a romance movie.

The couple looked like they were practicing for the big moment as they stood with their wedding party the day before the ceremony.

The rehearsal is the couple’s last chance to run through the ceremony, figure out where everyone will sit, and practice any special moments.

However, famous party planner Mindy Weiss was spotted guiding guests and sharing helpful tips before the big day.

The happy couple Demi and Jordan was surrounded by close friends, family and even their three adorable dogs, a witness shared with DailyMail.

After the ceremony, everyone gathered for a cozy dinner at a small, intimate restaurant before wrapping up the night early.