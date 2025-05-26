Demi Lovato shares 'I do' with fiancé before starting everly after 

Demi Lovato, chart-topping singer who is known for her powerful voice and bold aura, has given fans a glimpse into an intimate moment with her fiancé, Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes.
In a heartwarming clip, Demi can be seen practicing her “I do” vows with Jutes, sharing quiet laughs and soft smiles in what feels like a scene straight out of a romance movie.
The couple looked like they were practicing for the big moment as they stood with their wedding party the day before the ceremony.
The rehearsal is the couple’s last chance to run through the ceremony, figure out where everyone will sit, and practice any special moments.
However, famous party planner Mindy Weiss was spotted guiding guests and sharing helpful tips before the big day.
The happy couple Demi and Jordan was surrounded by close friends, family and even their three adorable dogs, a witness shared with DailyMail.
After the ceremony, everyone gathered for a cozy dinner at a small, intimate restaurant before wrapping up the night early.
Prince George steals the show with Royal flypast facts
Taylor Swift's resurfaced interview reveals major hint amid AMAs rumours
Princess Charlene stands out in all-white elegance at Pope Leo's Mass
Khloe Kardashian pens down emotional note for Kim after achieving a huge goal
Chris Evans expresses disappointment after missing premiere at Cannes 2025
'Modern Family' originally had a different name and an additional character behind the camera