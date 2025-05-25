Prince William finally proves late mom Diana right after decades

Princess Diana's prediction about her eldest son Prince William comes true

Princess Diana saw it coming long before the rest of the world did.

According to former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond, the late ex-wife of King Charles once predicted that their eldest son, Prince William, would become one of the most beloved members of the monarchy — and she was right.

Speaking to The Mirror, Bond recalled Diana telling her, “William’s alright. The country is very lucky to have William.”

Now, more than 25 years after Diana’s passing, that prediction appears to have come true.

A new YouGov poll shows that 75 percent of Brits hold a positive opinion of the future king, making him the most popular royal today.

“Clearly, William is doing something very right,” Bond said. “His informal, approachable way of going about his work is resonating with the public.”

She added, “Even the way he talks is different to previous generations… not overly posh. He dresses well… but is quite often wearing jeans and trainers.”

Bond also noted that the future king's modern approach — posing for selfies and helping flustered fans with their cameras — makes him feel more relatable despite his royal status.

While his wife Princess Kate closely follows him in popularity, Bond believes William’s ability to stay in touch with the public is key.

“William himself has said that it is vital for the monarchy to stay relevant and in touch,” she said. “Opinion polls… are some sort of gauge as to whether the royals are connecting with people.”