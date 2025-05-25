Chris Evans prioritises mom's 70th birthday over 'Honey Dont!' Cannes premiere

Chris Evans reveals real reason for missing 'Honey Don't!' premiere

Chris Evans expressed disappointment after missing the premiere of his upcoming dark comedy Honey Don’t! at Cannes 2025.

The American actor, who plays Priest Dean in Ethan Coen’s directorial, congratulated his co-stars on the milestone and shared that he couldn’t attend the event due to a personal commitment.

Taking to his Instagram story, The Avengers star posted a photo of the film’s team at the prestigious event, writing, “I wish I could’ve been with my incredible cast and filmmakers at Cannes, but it was my mother’s 70th birthday and there are some things you just can’t miss! Congrats everyone!! [heart emoji] @honeydontfilm.”

This post comes on the heels of the film receiving a six-minute standing ovation at the film festival on Friday, May 23.

The audience warmly welcomed the cast and filmmakers with applause as they entered the theatre.

Honey Don’t!, starring Margaret Qualley, Aubrey Plaza, and the Fantastic Four actor, follows a small-town private investigator, Honey O’Donahue, as she investigates a mysterious church linked to a series of strange deaths.

The upcoming comedy-mystery is set to hit theatres on August 22.