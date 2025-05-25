Meghan Markle’s decision sparks new tension for lifestyle brand

Meghan Markle has been building up PR around her lifestyle brand, As Ever, before it launched in early April of this year.

Despite the collection selling out within hours, the brand had some mixed reviews for it. The website has since not restocked its collection and no update on the matter has been given.

However, it seems that Meghan may have miscalculated her move as her strategy is being dubbed as a “confusing” by PR experts.

“It’s not surprising people are mocking it,” PR expert, Renae Smith, told Express UK. “From a PR and brand-building perspective, the strategy feels a bit half-baked.”

She explained that the brand’s initial drop “clearly exceeded expectations”, noting that honey selling out in five minutes is “impressive”.

However, she pointed out that it does not take six months to source more of it. The expert suggested that the ordeal “screams lack of planning”.

“If you didn’t expect to sell out, that’s a supply chain issue. If you did expect to sell out and this is part of the scarcity play, then where’s the plan to maintain engagement?” Renae remarked.

“Right now, it just looks like they launched, sold out, and then ghosted the audience. That doesn’t build anticipation, it creates the sense that the brand doesn’t know what it wants to be.”

The expert warned that if the brand plans on continuing its strategy – the teasing period lasting 13 months – for its future collections it is bound to backfire.

She called it an “kind of insane” and a “boring” move for the audience.