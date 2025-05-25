Dakota Johnson reveals why she wanted to be a movie producer

Dakota Johnson has recently weighed in on the pros of being a movie producer at the Cannes Film Festival.

Speaking to Deadline at the festival, the Fifty Shades of Grey star shared her experience of serving as both an actress and producer on reveals why she wanted to be a movie producer for her new release, Splitsville.

Dakota noted that being a producer “allows for a bit more collaboration and creative freedom”.

The Persuasion actress mentioned that she used to get her day in court more than she had when she’s working as an actress on some movie projects.

“I have always wanted more from this acting job and I am so in love with it,” said the 35-year-old.

Dakota told the outlet that she had “a torturous relationship with it… I am thirsty for more all the time”.

The Daddio actress pointed out that she “just wanted to be more involved, learn more and be more creative as well as be a part of the whole process of making a movie as opposed to just showing up on set and saying my lines”.

Meanwhile, Splitsville movie reportedly earned a warm six-minute ovation at the Cannes Film Festival.