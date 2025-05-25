Jennifer Lopez reflects on successful career before hosting AMAs

Jennifer Lopez, legendary star whose romance with Ben Affleck was once called a golden love story, has recently opened up about her successful career journey, saying she feels "proud."

The 55-year-old star, who’s made a big splash in music and movies, has been thinking back on her amazing career as she gets ready to host the American Music Awards.

Jennifer shared with PEOPLE: "Everything feels like I just did it.

"I remember the moments. I remember getting dressed for them. I remember things people said when we were walking to the stage afterwards.

"So it’s all these amazing core memories of my life that when you look back on them … I don’t know that I get emotional, but I definitely get like, ‘Wow.’ Happy. I’ve been doing this and I’m proud of that."

Jennifer recently took some time to watch her old performances and was surprised at how much she’s grown as an artist, even after her publicised split from Ben Affleck.

The Jenny from the Block singer is also enjoying the excitement of hosting the American Music Awards.

She said: "We were just looking at it to see the progression of the stuff that we’ve done.

"I don’t know, it’s just a very important part of my musical career and life. It was created as an answer kind of to the Grammys, which was voted by an academy, and this was really about the fans. And I think that’s what makes it really special, is that the fans vote these awards and tell you, ‘This is music we love from the year.’"

However, Jennifer has said she doesn’t judge herself by the numbers or how many hits she has.