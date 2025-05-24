SZA brings Justin Bieber back on stage amid ongoing backlash

Justin Bieber and SZA take audience by surprise at Grand National Tour

SZA and Justin Bieber put on a terrific performance at the SoFi Stadium stop of her and Kendrick Lamar’s Grand National Tour.

The 35-year-old songstress surprised the audience by inviting Bieber on stage as the special guest on Friday, May 23.

The Baby hitmaker and SZA performed their collaborative track, Snooze, together on stage as the crowd went wild to see him performing live after a long break.

Bieber sported an all-black outfit and danced together with his co-performer at the second tour stop, after SZA performed with Lizzo at the first stop.

This performance marked the Grammy winner’s first since he last performed at Coachella 2024 during Tems and Wizkid’s set.

The appearance also added to the surprise in the context of ongoing online controversies about Bieber.

The singer was recently criticised for his congratulatory post written for wife Hailey Bieber because it seemed insensitive to people.

Bieber once again had fingers pointed at him for a comment he left on 17-year-old actress Ariana Greenblatt’s Instagram post.

As she shared a promotional photo for her new Netflix horror film, Fear Street: Prom Queen, Bieber commented, “I love youuuuuuuu.”

The unabashed affection seemed out of place to social media users and they slammed the singer, writing, “He’s married. She’s 17. What’s he doing?”