High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens gives rare glimpse of her baby

Vanessa Hudgens shares cute, little surprise with fans

High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens has treated her fans with a rare glimpse of her baby almost a year after she gave birth.

Zac Efron's former costar and her husband Cole Tucker became parents to their baby – whose name, gender, date of birth have been kept under wraps – last year.

As much as the fans were dying to get a sneak peek of their child, the couple had kept her child away from social media.

But now, the famed Gabriella Montez took to Instagram to share first photos of her baby in a campaign for her new brand partnership with Cool Brands.

The 36-year-old can be seen in the pictures holding her 11-month-old and wearing her hair in 'messy updo'.

The parents have still made a point not to show the face of the child in the pictures, but the cute little baby with a thick head of light-brown hair, looked adorable in tan onesie.

The background of the two was also spectacular; the gigantic mountains behind them caught the attention.

Another picture offered a glimpse into mother-baby moment in the nursery in which the American actress and singer posed with her little bundle of joy.

One particular picture included a baby blanket from the collection of her brand, A Star is Born.

“I can't wait to introduce A Star is Born to the world!" Sucker Punch star shared in the press release May 23, "My time as a new mom has been precious and given me so much insight that will make the brand invaluable to every mom from apparel and accessories to toys and bath products."

She further added, "Music is especially important to my heart so we are even working on electronics and musical instruments that will help your little stars sing with joy."