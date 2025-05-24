King Charles puts William, Kate through crucial test in surprising move

King Charles appears to have a change of plans for the Prince and Princess of Wales as the firm delayed an important task for the future king and queen.

Prince William and Kate Middleton were set to receive centuries-old tradition to grant royal warrants to selective brands – an honour which was previously reserved for the monarchs only. However, it was revealed last week that the king has not yet authorised the move.

The announcement somewhat came as a shock as William and Kate have been “quietly” preparing for their destined roles and Charles – who has been getting weekly cancer treatments – reportedly have supported his heir and beloved daughter-in-law through it.

The move also sparked speculation over possible friction between the father and son. Although, according to royal author Robert Jobson that the postponement had been due to some management issues.

King Charles and Queen Camilla are still managing their own before the role can go to the Waleses. There are a number of important tests that are done in order to finally grant the royal seal of approval and that takes time.

“There's been a delay. There's always a bit of a delay,” Jobson told Hello! podcast A Right Royal.

“Remember that we haven’t seen a transition in the Crown for some time, so we’ve had to deal with the King and the Queen first,” he explained.

“That’s taken some time because they have to go through all sorts of stringent tests and I think that it will happen in due course, but it’s just that we're going through the King and Queen first, and you don't just get awarded a royal warrant, it's a lot involved.”

Despite the delay, William and Kate have stayed loyal to their roles and continue to support the monarch.

The Prince and Princess of Wales hosted a Garden Party earlier this week on behalf of the King as he made an appearance at Canada House with Camilla, ahead of his Canada tour on Monday.