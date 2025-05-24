Ryan Reynolds makes bold suggestion for next ‘Star Wars’ film

Ryan Reynolds revealed his bold and edgy idea for the next Star Wars film.

The Deadpool & Wolverine actor, who garnered massive success from his R-rated MCU movie last year, has pitched a similarly bold idea for the hit science fiction series.

In the latest episode of The Box Office podcast with host Scott Mendelson, Blake Lively husband said, "I pitched to Disney, I said, 'Why don’t we do an R-rated Star Wars property?'"

Explaining how it could work out, the Free Guy actor added, "It doesn’t have to be overt, A+ characters. There’s a wide range of characters you could use."

The father four clarified that he doesn’t mean the film should be "vulgar," but rather that the R-rating could be used "as a Trojan horse for emotion."

Reynolds continued, "I always wonder why studios don’t want to just gamble on something like that."

However, he admitted that he has no intentions of being involved in the project, be it as an actor, writer or producer as it will be "a bad fit."

For those unfamiliar, the beloved space saga has never been an R-rated product. The closet thing the franchise has would be Andor TV series, which concluded after its two-season run earlier this month.

The upcoming Star Wars film is the The Mandalorian and Grogu, which takes Pedro Pascal's masked bounty hunter and Baby Yoda to the big screen.

Following that Shawn Levy, who directed Reynolds in Deadpool & Wolverine, is making Star Wars: Starfighter, starring Ryan Gosling.