Prince William, Kate Middleton's family grow on arrival of special members

Prince William and Princess Kate's family grew on the arrival of special members to the Waleses clan.

According to The Sun, the Prince and Princess of Wales' much-loved fur companion, Orla, recently welcomed puppies, which excited the royal children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

"Everyone loves a new royal baby news and so new royal puppies run very close," shared the source.

Importantly, an insider reported that the mother and babies are doing well. However, Kensington Palace has not confirmed this information.

Orla was gifted to the future King and Queen by Catherine's brother, James Middleton in 2020 after his dog Luna welcomed "six little healthy pups."

It is important to note that the well-wishers of Waleses received this delightful news after William and Kate's joint appearance in Scotland for a significant royal duty.

The couple wrote on their official Instagram page, "Honoured to attend the naming ceremony of HMS Glasgow today. Everything is looking ship shape!"

"A pleasure to meet with members of the Ship’s Company and their families, as well as BAE Systems’ Shipbuilding Academy apprentices and graduates, and some of the incredibly skillful teams involved in the building of the ship."