Oscar awards director Jeff Margolis dies at 78

Jeff Margolis, known for directing and producing Oscars and Emmys awards ceremonies, has passed away.

At the age of 78, the Oscar-winning director breathed his last on Friday morning, May 23, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Shortly after his death, the SAG Awards Committee issued a statement mourning the loss of the legendary industry fellow and paying a heartfelt tribute.

"Jeff Margolis created some of the most unforgettable moments in awards show history, and we are grateful that the Screen Actors Guild Awards was among them," they began. "For over 16 years, Jeff helped shape the telecast into a celebration worthy of the actors it honors."

"We are profoundly grateful for his contributions and will miss him dearly," the committee members, including Daryl Anderson, Elizabeth McLaughlin, Jason George, JoBeth Williams and Woody Schultz, concluded.

Throughout his decades-long career, Margolis directed all 22 American Music Awards, eight Academy Aeward ceremonies, seven Screen Actors Guild Awards, three Emmys, three Golden Globes Red Carpet Specials and two Academy of Country Music Awards telecasts.

In addition, the late TV producer and director also helmed specials for performers like Cher, Elizabeth Taylor, Frank Sinatra, Michael Jackson and more.