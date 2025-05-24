Twins Jessie, D'Lila hit major life milestone while dad Diddy at trial

Jessie and D’Lila Combs graduate amid Diddy's trial

Jessie and D’Lila Combs, the twin daughters of Sean "Diddy" Combs, just celebrated a major milestone, graduating from high school.

The 18-year-old sisters shared several happy moments from their graduation day on Instagram, posting photos from the ceremony held in Los Angeles on Friday, May 23.

Wearing dark blue caps and gowns over twinning white cocktail dresses, the twins posed with classmates, friends, and family while proudly holding their diplomas and flower bouquets.

They also shared a video clip of themselves walking across the stage as their names were called, with cheers from their loved ones filling the air.

Just a week earlier, Jessie and D’Lila also attended their high school prom on Saturday, May 17.

The event took place at Harbor House in Los Angeles. For the occasion, the sisters wore matching red gowns with corsages to complete their looks. In a lighthearted moment, when asked why they arrived late, they answered, “The party doesn't start until we walk in. Saved the best for last.”

Jessie and D’Lila were born in 2006 to Diddy and his late partner Kim Porter. Porter, who passed away in 2018, also shared son Christian Combs with Diddy and had a son, Quincy Brown, with singer Al B.

Diddy is also father to Justin Combs, born in 1993 with Misa Hylton, daughter Chance Combs with Sarah Chapman in 2006, and his youngest daughter, Love, with Dana Tran, born in 2022.

The graduation celebration comes as Diddy faces legal troubles.

His trial began on May 12, following his arrest in September 2024. He has denied all charges, including sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution, and has pleaded not guilty.