Singer Scotty McCreery expecting second baby with wife Gabi

Scotty McCreery and wife expecting second baby

Scotty McCreery is getting ready to expand his family once again. The American Idol Season 10 winner, 31, and his wife Gabi Dugal McCreery are expecting their second child, and they shared the joyful news on Instagram in the sweetest way.

In their announcement post, the couple included heartwarming photos of themselves with their 2½-year-old son, Merrick Avery.

McCreery and Gabi, both dressed in classic white shirts and blue jeans, posed alongside little Avery, who stole the spotlight in a navy blue sweater that read “Big Brother.”

“A new best friend coming this fall!” they wrote in the caption, sharing their excitement with fans.

Before becoming parents for the first time, McCreery gave fans an intimate look into their journey to parenthood through the music video for his song It Matters to Her.

The video, which premiered exclusively on PEOPLE, featured behind-the-scenes moments of the couple preparing to welcome Avery in October 2022.

“To me, the video shows off how much of a rock star Gabi was during her pregnancy,” McCreery told PEOPLE. “It also captures how much we both enjoyed getting ready for Avery’s arrival.”

The touching video begins like a digital scrapbook and shows that Gabi found out she was pregnant in February. From that point on, viewers got a glimpse of their life as expecting parents—going to ultrasounds, building baby furniture, and creating a cozy nursery for Avery, which McCreery shared was Winnie the Pooh-themed.

Scotty and Gabi, who tied the knot in 2018, are now preparing for round two of parenthood, and by the looks of it, big brother Avery is already gearing up for his new role.