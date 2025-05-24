Dolly Parton teases joining Beyonce on her 'Cowboy Carter' tour

Dolly Parton says 'anything is possible' when asked about joining the 'Cowboy Carter' tour

Dolly Parton is keeping fans on their toes as she teases the concert of a lifetime.

In a new interview with HuffPost published Thursday, May 23, the queen of country music revealed she’s open to joining Beyoncé onstage during the Cowboy Carter tour after collaborating on the 2024 album.

“You never know — anything is possible!” Paron, 79, said.

Parton praised Queen Bey’s latest era, calling her tour “really great.” She said she “loved” was “very honoured” to be featured on the genre-bending album, which includes a reimagined version of her 1973 hit Jolene.

“That’s all a great compliment to me, when somebody wants to do my songs in any version,” she added.

Beyoncé’s powerful spin on the classic lyric — replacing “I’m begging of you, please don’t take my man” with “I’m warning you, don’t come for my man” — wasn’t lost on Parton either.

“She’s not gonna sit back and say, ‘Oh please don’t take my man.’ She’s gonna kick some a**!” she said with a laugh.

As Beyoncé continues her globe-spanning tour, Parton is also keeping busy. Her new memoir Star Of The Show: My Life On Stage is due out November 11.

But offstage, she’s adjusting to a major life change — the loss of her husband of 60 years, Carl Dean.

“I’ll always miss him, of course, and always love him,” she told TODAY earlier in May, adding that work has helped her stay grounded.