Hollywood legend Nicole Kidman makes unexpected career decision

Nicole Kidman, Hollywood’s legendary actress who is best known for her powerful performances in films like Moulin Rouge, The Hours and Big Little Lies, has decided to take a step back from the spotlight.

The 57-year-old star had a busy few years with films like A Family Affair and Babygirl, plus shows like Nine Perfect Strangers and The Perfect Couple. Now, she’s taking summer 2025 off to focus on making her kids feel “completely loved and prioritised.”

She shared with Allure Magazine: "I’m taking the summer off."

"Overgiving is bad for your health. You don’t say to yourself: I matter. I grew up with a very strong connection to taking care of my mother and my family and being the oldest child," she added.

"Put the oxygen mask on yourself first, right? Right. It sounds good in theory, but it doesn't make sense to me when you have kids. I will do anything in terms of sacrifice. I want them to feel completely loved, completely prioritized."

However, Nicole adopted Bella and Connor with her ex Tom Cruise and has two daughters, Sunday and Faith, with her husband Keith Urban.