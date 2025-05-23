Hailey Bieber shares sneak peek into life with baby Jack Blues

Hailey Bieber celebrates new milestone for son Jack Blues in cute update

Hailey Bieber shared a rare snap of her cute son Jack Blues Bieber as she celebrated him turning into a 9-month-old infant.

The 28-year-old mom took to Instagram and gave fans a glimpse of her son, whose face she and husband Justin Bieber have not yet revealed.

"My sweet baby is 9 months old today," Hailey wrote alongside the black and white picture of Jack facing away from the camera, on Thursday, May 22nd.

The supermodel and Justin, 31, welcomed their first baby, Jack, on August 23rd, 2024. Announcing the birth of their child, they wrote, "WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER," at the time.

Previously reflecting on her struggles as a mom, Hailey told Vogue, "Every day I have to talk to myself, like, 'Hailey, you had a baby.'"

She continued, "You grew a human. You birthed a human. It's okay. Give yourself grace. Give yourself time.”

Hailey confessed that she struggled with body image issues as she tried losing the last 15 pounds of her pregnancy weight.

"When people talk about 'bouncing back' — back where, because my hips are wider, my boobs are actually bigger than they were before," Hailey shared. "You're not the same person that you were before. You change head to toe."