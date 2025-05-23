Taylor Swift 'overshadows' star kids' achievement: 'This is important'

Taylor Swift sparked reactions from fans after unintentionally stealing the spotlight from a star kid.

Recently, Kobe Bryant’s daughter, Natalie Bryant, shared a video on TikTok featuring her and three other fresh University of Southern California graduates wearing matching white minidresses with their red-and-gold commencement stoles.

The late American basketball shooting guard’s eldest daughter and her friends were lip-syncing to Swift’s song Nothing New (Taylor’s Version) and the 15-second clip was liked by none other than the pop star herself, which sent fans into a frenzy.

After more than 10 months of silence on TikTok, as claimed by a fan in the comments section, the Grammy winner's subtle return, marked by a single like on a video, caused a major stir among her fans.

Swifties flooded the post's comments section with "Taylor Swift is back," celebrating her return to the platform with unexpected engagement and inadvertently overshadowing the original purpose of the video: Natalia's graduation celebration.

However, some fans quickly called for a shift in focus."Y’all I LOVE Taylor but let’s not make the comments about Taylor liking Natalia’s post.. she just graduated. Make it about HER," wrote one user.

Another added, "Guys when taylor liked this she didn’t want people to keep talking about her, she wanted to make this about this girl," reminding others that the Reputation singer intended to support Kobe’s daughter, not shift the focus onto herself.

A third commenter praised Natalia, writing, "This is so much more important than Taylor liking your post. YOU MADE IT! [heart emoji] congratulations!"

the Cruel Summer chart topper has maintained a relatively low profile since her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s team, the Kansas City Chiefs, lost the Super Bowl earlier this year. Given her limited public appearances, this social media move marked a rare sign of her online presence.

The overwhelming Swift-centric comments led some to reflect on how easily moments meant to honour others can be easily eclipsed by celebrities. One user pointed out, "Let’s not make this all about Taylor. This is Natalia’s moment, and only this is important."