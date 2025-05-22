Kensington Palace shares heartwarming update on 'beautiful' Kate Middleton

Prince William and Kate Middleton dropped jaws as they attended the naming ceremony for HMS Glasgow at the BAE Systems shipyard in Scotland on Thursday, May 22.

The Princess of Wales gave a short speech and released a bottle of whisky during the visit.

Princess Catherine said: "I have the pleasure to name this ship: HMS Glasgow. May God bless her and all who sail on her."

Stunning moments from the ceremony were shared on the social media account of the Prince and Princess of Wales with update about their outing.

The couple, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, wrote: "Honoured to attend the naming ceremony of HMS Glasgow today. Everything is looking ship shape!"

They added: "A pleasure to meet with members of the Ship’s Company and their families, as well as BAE Systems’ Shipbuilding Academy apprentices and graduates, and some of the incredibly skillful teams involved in the building of the ship."

Princess Kate, who was appointed as the sponsor of the ship in 2021, charmed well-wishers with her stunning appearance, with one fan calling her beautiful.

One admirer shouted out to the future Queen, "You're beautiful," before quickly adding, "You too, William!" The comment prompted laughs and stunning comment from the future King, quipping: "You don't have to say that. Don't worry."