Princess Kate quietly nods to sister Pippa Middleton on wedding anniversary

Kate Middleton's sister Pippa just celebrated her eighth wedding anniversary

Kate Middleton is honouring her family on a very special occasion.

According to GB News, the Princess of Wales made a touching gesture to sister Pippa Middleton by wearing her sentimental wedding earrings during the Buckingham Palace Garden Party hosted with Prince William earlier this week. It was the first garden party attended by Kate ever since her cancer diagnosis.

The event, held on Tuesday, May 20, also happened to fall on Pippa and James Matthews’ eighth wedding anniversary — adding extra weight to Princess Catherine’s accessory choice.

The diamond earrings, a gift from Carole and Michael Middleton, were first worn by Kate at her 2011 wedding to Prince William.

Designed to reflect the Middleton family coat of arms, they feature an oak leaf shape with a pavé set diamond acorn and pear-shaped drop. The pieces, valued at around £15,000, have appeared at past royal events, including the 2019 Easter service.

Tobias Kormind, managing director of 77 Diamonds, told GB News, “By selecting these earrings, the princess not only honoured a significant moment in her life but also subtly reinforced the intimate connection between her private life and public role.”

“The choice underlined her thoughtful approach to jewellery, often favouring pieces with deep emotional resonance,” Kormind added.

Pippa was given a similar pair for Kate’s wedding and wore them again on her own in 2017.