Who dared to call Jessica Biel 'So Lame'?

Jessica Biel gets candid about parenting challenges

Jessica Biel gave hilarious confession about parenting sons with Justin Timberlake.

The Sinner actress recently appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon during which she told what her sons think about her.

The 43-year-old shockingly revealed that her sons whom she shares with Justin TImberlake think she is 'so lame'.

Biel mentioned how her son, Phineas, is constantly 'shutting her down' with a 'savage phrase', as per Page Six.

"Let me tell you, the new phrase for my 4-year-old is, 'Mom, you have the worst ideas,'" the 7th Heaven star recalled.

The American actress acknowledging the fact that he has grown said, “I’m like, he’s 4 years old. I’m like, are we, we’re already there? We are there."

Not only the youngest, but the oldest too is highly 'critical' of his mother as she recounted how her 10-year-old reacts when she cheers him at his baseball games.

She told surprised Fallon that her son Silas clearly asks her to not to 'engage' and 'back up off the field'.

She continued, "He’s like, ‘Don’t say anything. Back up.'"

Biel further shared that Silas asks to 'say nothing' even when she is praising her child.

Surprisingly, the Hollywood star mentioned that her children prefer Friends with Benefits alum over her as the 'cooler parent' because 'he's daddy' and he has 'music element'.