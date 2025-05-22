Billy Ray Cyrus, Elizabeth Hurley’s marriage on the cards?

Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus have recently made major decision after the couple went public with their romance in April.

According to a report published by The Sun, Billy has planned a huge surprise for her upcoming 60th birthday.

The outlet claimed that Miley Cyrus father has organised a trip to the Caribbean Island of Nevis along with a private jet and red roses for Elizabeth.

A source spilled to the outlet, “Billy is besotted with Liz.”

“He can't believe this chance he's been given and he's throwing everything at it, including this very expensive birthday trip to the Caribbean,” explained an insider.

Billy considers Elizabeth as “the most beautiful woman in the world and feels incredibly lucky” as per insider.

“He spoils her rotten with gifts but mostly they just enjoy hanging out, listening to records and making each other laugh,” pointed out an insider.

However, another source close to the couple added that marriage could even be on the cards.

Earlier, Elizabeth stunned fans in last few weeks when her romance with the country music star was made public with a cosy Instagram post.

On May 21, the actress opened up about her feelings for new boyfriend Billy, as she posted a loved-up picture to Instagram.

Last week, Billy addressed his new relationship while appearing on Apple Music Country's The Ty Bentli Show.

The musician shared Elizabeth's message on the show that read, “Hey, it looks like life might be a little bit tough and just wanted you to know I'm in your corner; you've got a friend in your corner.”

After receiving the message, Billy said, “I text back, I go, 'Who is this?’ And it's like, ‘Elizabeth Hurley’.”

Nevertheless, the father of five confessed that he had not spoken to Elizabeth in two years after they finished filming their holiday movie.

Meanwhile, Billy recalled there was “a chemistry between them on set during their very few scenes together”.