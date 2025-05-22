Miley Cyrus shares Harrison Ford's advice about ‘Something Beautiful’ tour

Miley Cyrus has recently discussed Harrison Ford advice to reconsider her tour concept for ninth album, Something Beautiful.

During an appearance on latest episode of Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, the Last Song star revealed that she was discouraged from doing a tour after speaking to Harrison at a 2024 Disney Legend event in her honour.

Miley recalled she showed Harrison some PDF of the project outline on her phone, saying, “I show him my idea for ‘Somewhere Beautiful,’ which is performing in all the forests and at the pyramids and all these things.”

Harrison believed that this whole idea looked expensive therefore, she came back to the trailer, and told her crew that they were not performing in the forest anymore.

“Harrison made a lot of sense at the time,” said the 32-year-old.

However, Miley then decided to create Something Beautiful in a movie, which would be her way of touring.

“That’s why I’m putting it into theatres because it’s something you can watch night after night after night and you get to discover, and you get a feel like you’re a part of a performance, but I don’t have to tax myself in that way,” explained the singer-songwriter.

Miley pointed out that she wanted it to be a in a theatre to gain that experience of bringing community back to music for her fans.

“I really wanted to have something where you don’t just, like, lay in your bed and say, ‘We’re gonna put that Miley thing on, I’m gonna kind of pay attention,’” added the songstress.

Meanwhile, Something Beautiful will be premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, which will be held next month.