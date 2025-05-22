Michael McStay from ‘Doctor Who’, ‘No Hiding Place’ dies at 92

Michael McStay dies at 92

British actor Michael McStay, fondly remembered for his roles in Doctor Who and No Hiding Place, has passed away at the age of 92.

A representative for McStay confirmed the sad news in a heartfelt statement shared on Facebook on May 20, writing, “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Michael McStay, an actor of the highest standing, talented writer and family man. It was a privilege to have known Mike. RIP.”

According to The Daily Mail, McStay “went in peace,” having passed away in his sleep on May 18, just after enjoying lunch with his children. That kind of graceful exit.

McStay’s acting journey took off with his standout role as Sergeant Perryman in the ITV detective drama No Hiding Place, where he appeared in over 80 episodes.

A regular fixture on British TV screens, he was the guy you might not have known by name, but you definitely knew his face—and his knack for bringing depth to every character.

He also dipped into the world of Doctor Who, starring in two episodes as Derek Moberley. Despite the brief screen time, McStay held a deep appreciation for the show’s fandom.

Speaking on the Doctor Who: Toby Hadoke’s Time Travels podcast just this past May, he shared, “The sort of fans that you get on a show like Doctor Who are your friends. They want to like you, they want to like the show. It's a great feeling. It's a great bunch of people to be a part of in a way.”

Spoken like someone who truly cherished the ride.

McStay’s talent wasn’t limited to just one genre or screen. He showed his range in films like Robbery (1967) and The Stick Up (1977), and left his mark on TV series like The Black Arrow, Park Ranger, Spy at Evening, EastEnders, and Ted and Alice.

During his appearance on the Time Travels podcast, McStay also reflected on his decades-long career with humility and gratitude.

“You have to want to do it. I've always wanted to do it. And I had some good friends along the way that helped me.”

Fittingly, his final on-camera appearance came in the iconic ITV soap Coronation Street, where he took over the role of Alan Hoyle in 2011—proving even in his 80s, McStay still had it.

He is survived by his wife, actress Jennifer Clulow, and their two sons, who no doubt carry forward the legacy of a man who not only loved his craft but lived it with sincerity and warmth.