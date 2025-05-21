Ana de Armas reflects on 'love, privacy' amid Tom Cruise's relationship rumours

Ana de Armas has subtly addressed her decision to stay tight-lipped about her rumoured romance with Tom Cruise, during an interview with ELLE Spain.

The 37-year-old actress has been making headlines for dating the Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning star, 62.

However, neither of them has publicly confirmed their relationship status.

While Ana did not directly mention Tom, she hinted at the ongoing speculation and opened up about the challenges of navigating public interest in her personal life.

Previously, the Ballerina star was linked to actor Ben Affleck and Tinder VP Paul Boukadakis.

Reflecting on her approach to fame and personal boundaries, Ana shared:

'Over the years, you learn to find your corners, your privacy, there should be external boundaries. 'Making it clear, ' This is as far as I go to with my work, my public persona, what's expected of me, and what I want to share with viewers and fans.' That's wonderful, and I want to do it.'

Ana's remarks shed light on how she balances a thriving career with the need for a private personal life.

For the unversed, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is slated to release in theatres on Friday, May 23