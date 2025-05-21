Justin Bieber teases new music ‘very soon’ amid social media backlash

Justin Bieber gives exciting update after getting back into the studio

Justin Bieber has been up to new creative endavours during his time away from the spotlight as he struggled with social media backlash.

The 31-year-old singer recently escaped to Finland to spend time away from the paparazzi buzz and find his inspiration again.

The Baby hitmaker travelled with some of his close friends to Iceland and that proved to be fruitful for his inspiration as a source told Us Weekly, “Justin needed a change of pace in order to feel inspired creatively again.”

They added, “Justin has had dark days recently and is going through a lot of changes in his life.”

Other sources also told the outlet that Bieber wants to release his new music as soon as possible.

“He wants to put music out soon, but is doing it on his own terms,” the first insider said. “He needed to feel inspired, and he is really focused on putting something out soon.”

Another source shared, “He has been through so much, and people around him know how hard it is. They are protective over him in the industry and want him to do well.”

Describing this phase of Bieber’s life, the source added that this has been a “self-reflection and healing period.”

However, the Grammy winner is nearly out of his recluse period and “he’s trying to adjust to his new normal. He just wants to be himself.”