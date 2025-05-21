Princess Eugenie shares update after sister Beatrice skips key royal event

Princess Eugenie issued an update about her sister Princess Beatrice following her notable absence at Buckingham Palace.

The younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson had joined her cousin, Zara Tindall, to support Prince William and Kate Middleton for the significant annual event on Tuesday.

As divisions in the royal family appear to simmer behind the scenes, Princess Beatrice did not attend the palace garden party. Meanwhile, King Charles and Queen Camilla were tied up at another historic engagement earlier in the day.

However, Eugenie seemed to have cleared any doubts about any sibling trouble as she took to social media to share special highlights from another important royal event.

In the carousel post, Beatrice was side-by-side with her sister in heartwarming photos as they attended the Chelsea Flower Show on Monday.

“Such a lovely afternoon visiting the @the_rhs Chelsea Flower Show, especially when I get to do it with my sis!” Eugenie penned in the caption.

“It was fantastic to catch up with @horatiosgarden again and to see their beautiful display as well as visit some of the gardens on show including the @dsscotland Garden, the @hospice_uk Garden for Compassion, the Avanade Intelligent Garden and the Cha No Niwa Japanese Tea Garden (who has won garden of the year).”

During the flower show, Charles and Camilla were in attendance as special guests to view the displays.

Meanwhile, at the Garden Party at the Palace, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh were also present.

It is unclear if there is trouble brewing between Prince William and Beatrice who have very opposing views about disgraced royal Prince Andrew.

The future king is reportedly angry with Andrew and wants to completely oust him after the slew of scandals he brought to the royal family's name. On the other hand, Beatrice has been the most supportive of her father and was also the one who to have organised the infamous Newsnight interview - which backfired.

Although, no news of contentious ties between Beatrice and the Prince and Princess of Wales have been verified. It is possible that the Princess simply had another engagement planned.