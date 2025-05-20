Prince William, Kate Middleton shine as they host glamorous Buckingham Palace Garden Party

Prince William and Kate Middleton brought the magic to Buckingham Palace as they hosted unforgettable Garden Party on Tuesday.

The Prince and Princess of Wales beamed with joy as they appeared together with the young royals at the annual event.

William previously attended the event alone following Princess Catherine's cancer diagnosis and treatment. The royal couple hosted the party on behalf of King Charles III. It was Kate's first Buckingham Palace Garden Party in two years.

William and Kate were joined by younger members of the Firm. Zara Tindall, Princess Eugenie and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh were also present.

Royal commentator Rebecca English shared the heartwarming pictures on her social media account, stating: "The Prince and Princess of Wales are holding their first garden party of the season this year - and have made it a real family occasion."

The royal party appeared on the terrace at the rear of Buckingham Palace at 4pm as a military band played the National Anthem. Although the King wasn’t present, the party in the palace grounds is still known as The King’s Garden Party and held on his behalf.

Each party - and there are normally around three or four held each year - see up to 8,000 specially-invited guests including community stalwarts, charity campaigners and military heroes invited to take tea and enjoy the palace gardens.

Among those specially invited by the Prince and Princess today are the family of talented teenage photographer Liz Hatton, who won the hearts of the nation with her bravery before she lost her fight against a rare form of cancer last November at the age of just 17.

Princess Kate put on a stylish display in in a beautiful spring yellow dress by Emilia Wickstead and a hat by Philip Treacy, while the Duchess of Edinburgh wowed fans in a dress by Beulah and a hat by Jane Taylor.