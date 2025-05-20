'It – Welcome to Derry': Fans feel stoked to see 'Pennywise' return

'It' fans call Bill Skarsgård 'The GOAT'

Bill Skarsgård’s Pennywise is all set to return in the upcoming prequel series titled, Welcome to Derry.

Stephan King’s It follows the story of an evil clown, who torments children before feeding on them.

Earlier today, HBO Max shared the first glimpse of forthcoming drama that is going to highlight the origin of Pennywise.

“Get ready to go back to where IT all began… #ITWelcometoDerry is coming this fall to HBO Max”, the caption read.

The 34-year-old Swedish actor will be reprising the hideous role once again. His comeback has left fans excited already.

As soon as the first look came out, the franchise lovers went crazy and flooded the comment section with reactions.

Calling Bill ‘the Goat’, one fan wrote, “So glad Bill reprised the role. He's an incredible Pennywise.”

“The legend is back… and he never left our minds. Welcome back, Bill!”

Other comments included, “Screaming, crying, throwing up!! Literally”, “Yes finally!! And I can’t wait”, and “This looks incredible.”

Besides Bill, the horror show will also feature Jake Gosden, Madeleine Stowe, Chris Chalk, Taylor Paige and others.