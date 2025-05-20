'Overprotective' Katy Perry threatens to remove fans for 'DM'ing' Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry reveals 'overprotective' side during Lifetimes Tour stop

Katy Perry is slamming fans for sending messages to Orlando Bloom on social media, revealing her overprotective side.

The pop star jokingly called out a fan in the crowd for sending private messages to her fiancé during the Lifetimes Tour stop at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

While introducing her dream song, is I'm His, He's Mine, Perry got swept up in the moment and displayed an overprotective aura.

Perry, who is gearing up for another spectacular performance at the Moody Center in Austin on Tuesday, May 20, pointed out, "Listen, if you keep DM'ing my man... Oh, Kyle? I know, I know. You've been doing it for months, ever since the [Play] residency."

This came after fans in the crowd prompted the songstress to get her beloved fiancé’s ‘a**.’

In response to the fan’s cheeky comment, Perry couldn’t contain the excitement within as she fired back with a hilarious remark.

She further went on to add, "You didn't come to see me play. If you keep on DM'ing my man, I'm going to have you removed. Seriously, get your own life.

"I don't want it. I'm his. I said I'm his. Stay the f*** away."

For the unversed, the duo have been engaged since 2019 and welcomed their daughter Daisy Dove in August of the same year.